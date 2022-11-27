Pakistan military's media wing calls reports of General Bajwa's wealth 'blatant lies and malice'

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has come out in defence of Outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The agency said that the allegations surrounding the army chief and his family members making the rounds on social media were "misleading".

A recent report by Pakistani investigative news website FactFocus claimed that Gen Bajwa and his family over the past six years have amassed assets worth 5.66 billion US dollars (12.7 billion Pakistani rupees). This includes assets and businesses both within and outside Pakistan.

The claims in the report were based on tax records and wealth statements of the Bajwa family.

Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, initiated an investigation shortly after the news was released and stated that the leak violated "the complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides."

However, the military's media wing ISPR as per Dawn said in its statement that the data presented in the report was exaggerated and based on assumptions.

Calling the allegations "blatant lies and malice" the agency said that the report is totally untrue and that Gen Bajwa and his family regularly file their tax returns. "Like every citizen, the army chief and his family are answerable to the tax authorities for their assets."

The agency said that the report gives a "false impression" that these assets were acquired by the outgoing army chief's 'samdhi' (his children's in-laws) during his six-year tenure.

(With inputs from agencies)

