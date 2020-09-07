Pakistan: Military generals mint millions while country drowns in corruption

Pakistan is a poor country with a rich army. Its military generals are minting millions while the terrorists are getting security clearances in the country.

The country has been ranked at 120th position in the Global Corruption Perception Index which indicates 'very high levels' of corruption in the country.

Amid heightened corruption in Pakistan, the country's economy is struggling to get back on its feet.

A uniformed autocrat called Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan in the country's military has allegedly been robbing the country for over three decades.

During his illustrious career, he has been awarded several titles such as Pakistan's military observer at the United Nations, a senior national representative at Centcom in America and recently, the director-general of the human resource department of the ISI, Pakistan's rogue spy agency.

According to some documents, he has a gross salary of just 2.5 lakhs but he owns properties that are grossly in excess of his pay. This includes a 500 square yard plot in Islamabad, a commercial plot at a complex in the same city, a 200 square yard farmhouse in Karachi and agricultural land in Lahore and Bahawalpur worth millions.

He is a bank defaulter but he is not obliged to pay his dues because of his power and position.

Besides these expensive properties, he owns some precious toys which he is said to have received as 'gifts'. This includes a Carl Walder pistol, a Beretta Xtreme shotgun, a double barrel silver pigeon shotgun and an M16 A1 rifle. Together, the cost of these weapons runs into millions.

Syed Salahuddin, the chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, a designated global terrorist by the US State Department still roams free in the country.

However, the inputs of his whereabouts have reached to reached the financial action task force as per a new document accessed by Indian intel agencies.

The global terror financing watchdog is likely to take it up in its next plenary session.