Pakistan's Federal Investi­ga­tion Agency (FIA) has revealed that a large sum of money was deposited and then withdrawn from an undeclared account, which was apparently maintained by Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

It is said that the account was in a now-defunct bank in which over PKR 787 million was deposited and later withdrawn.

This comes over three weeks after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled that Khan's party had received millions of dollars as prohibited and illegal funds. The party denied the claims and also challenged ECP's verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

As per the local media, these accounts were used for transferring funds from the Wootton Cricket Club.

Pakistan-based DAWN newspaper reported that a document has been obtained by the FIA from the now-defunct bank revealed that the PTI had officially authorised four individuals to operate the account.

The report mentioned that the list includes names like Fariduddin Ahmed, who gained limelight after the release of the Pandora Papers.

His name came on the list of Pandora Papers, released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in October last year, reportedly regarding the offshore holdings and potential tax evasion by bigwigs.

In the report, it was revealed that two offshore companies—Hawk Field Limited and Lock Gate Investment—were registered in the name of Ahmed.

The papers showed his address in Pakistan as 2-Zaman Park, Lahore, the residence of PTI chairman Imran Khan. But at that time, Imran Khan's close aid Shahbaz Gill had denied Khan's association with Ahmed. He claimed that neither the PTI chief knew the man personally, nor had he ever met him.

