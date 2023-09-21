Pakistan: Imran Khan accused of 'criminal conspiracy' in connection with May 9 violence

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from power, is now facing severe charges of "criminal conspiracy," which carry the maximum penalty of the death sentence.

The allegations stem from his alleged involvement in orchestrating attacks on army installations and inciting public rebellion, PTI reported.

Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 in connection with a corruption case led to massive nationwide anti-government protests.

Khan, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was taken into custody by paramilitary Rangers and later released on bail.

The protests that erupted following his arrest resulted in significant damage to military facilities, government buildings, and the torching of over 100 police and security agency vehicles.

Charges linked to Lahore attacks

The charges against Khan and numerous PTI leaders and supporters relate to the attack on Lahore Corps Commander House and Askari Tower on May 9. During a press conference, Lahore police's senior investigation officer, Anoosh Masood, said that Khan and others are accused of "criminal conspiracy" for inciting their followers to assault military and state establishments on that day.

Apart from the charge of "criminal conspiracy" (Section 120-B), Khan and his associates face nine additional offences, including incitement to riot, abetting mutiny, and attempting to wage war against Pakistan. The police investigators and prosecutors have prepared a case file, which will be submitted to the Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore.

Imran Khan has been in Attock Jail in Punjab province since August 5, 2023. His initial arrest was linked to the Toshakhana (gifts) case, where he received a three-year sentence, subsequently suspended by a higher court. However, he was re-arrested in connection with the cipher case under the Official Secrets Act.

Cipher case and Islamabad high court appeal

The cipher case centres around a diplomatic document that reportedly disappeared from Khan's possession.

He claims it contained a threat from the United States to remove him from power. Khan has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking post-arrest bail in this case.

The involvement of PTI leader Asad Umar and former principal secretary Azam Khan is expected to be determined as the investigation unfolds.

