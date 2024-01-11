Pakistan Elections: Want to be voice of minorities, says Dr Saveera Parkash

Dr Saveera Parkash, the first Hindu woman to stand in Pakistan's General Elections, envisions becoming a powerful advocate for her minority community if elected to Parliament. In a conversation with diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Dr. Parkash stated, "I want to enhance the implementation of the Constitution because the Constitution has given us all the rights, regarding our, you know, freedom of religion."

Running as a PPP party candidate in the PK-25 Buner constituency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, she passionately emphasizes the need to bolster the implementation of the Constitution, which grants fundamental rights, including freedom of religion. Expressing her aspirations on Indo-Pakistan relations, she aims to "normalize the relationship" and, in a gesture of cultural curiosity, shares her desire to see the majestic Taj Mahal.

WION: When you got information of the nomination, what was your feeling? How historic it is for Pakistan.

Dr Saveera Parkash: We already had minority candidates before, but I am the first female. We had Mr Hari Ram Sahib and Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani stand for general elections, they won the national seats and provincial seats. We also had minorities in our senate, it is just, that I am the first woman candidate standing for the general elections.

WION: Maam, you are 25 years old, you're a woman, so what will be your key focus if you get elected to Parliament?

Dr Saveera Parkash: I want to enhance the implementation of the Constitution because the Constitution has given us all the rights, regarding our, you know, freedom of religion, but the implementation lags a bit. It needs a bit of strengthening in its framework. Other than that, I would love to be the voice for my minority community on the international forums.

WION: India, Pakistan, this is a relationship we all know about. How do you see this relationship as, if you get into policymaking? What will be your focus in terms of this relationship?

Dr Saveera Parkash: Of course, I'll try to normalize the relationship because whenever we sit together, both our countries sit together and have talks, we can always come to a solution. Unfortunately, due to some incidents, it all went to zero but I'll try my best to have the both countries to sit and talk and discuss it over and so find a solution as we already can see the progress between our relations as our chairman, the chairman of our party, Pakistan People's Party, Mr. Bilawal Butto Sahib, recently visited India. It was the first after a foreign ministerial visit to India after 12 years. So it already showed us some progress in our relationship.

WION: Have you visited India, and would you like to visit India one day?

Dr Saveera Parkash: No, I have not been there and of course, I want to visit especially the Taj Mahal which is one of the wonders of the world

WION: You have been given a ticket by the PPP party, that's Pakistan's People's Party. And this is a party which is basically a Sindh-based party. It is now a pan-Pakistan party, and has given prime ministers to Pakistan as well. What would you like to say about this party? Because this party has been seen as a party which is seen center to the left, so a difference between this party and other parties, in terms of the minority outlook.

Dr Saveera Parkash: Pakistan Peoples Party have always empowered and promoted minorities to come forward. They focus on you know, the, you can say the oppressed class, they try to promote the poor and middle-class people. Also the minorities in the woman, they strive to empower women and minorities to come out and represent themselves that was why I chose this party.

WION: We know about when it comes to Pakistan, because it's all minorities, and sometimes we hear about stories, which is not very good. What do you have to say about that? And what would you like to do when it comes to improving the situation of minorities in your country?

Dr Saveera Parkash: The thing is, we must not judge a whole community or a country based on one event. As an event I'm also an example. I'm getting a lot of support from the whole district, which is obviously majority Muslim, so I must not judge people by one incident or one event.

WION: But essentially, what would you like to do for the minorities, as you started by saying that you would like to become the voice of the minorities if you can give your vision to us?

Dr Saveera Parkash: I want to strengthen the framework of our Constitution, strengthen the implementation, also want an equitable representation in the parliament and Senate and on and also increase the job quota.