Pakistan covered with thick blanket of smog; COVID-19 cases surge

As the winters are approaching, the South Asian country Pakistan is now facing the issue of the smog, in addition to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The air quality of Pakistan's city, Lahore, reached to a hazardous level which resulted in the residents feeling "uneasy" as the found it hard to breathe.

The Air Quality Index rose to 750 in the city's poorer areas, which is nearly 12 times the recommended level. This marked Lahore as the second most polluted city after New Delhi, as per a Switzerland-based air quality information platform IQair.

"The air quality level was hazardous today,” said Sajid Bashir, a spokesman for Environmental Protection Department.

Decline in air quality was seen early in the morning, following which the medical experts urged residents to stay indoors unless they have to step put for some emergency. They also asked people who suffer from any form of respiratory diseases to completely stay indoors and keep their medicines and all needed medical assistance handy.

The air quality did improve later in the day as the authorities took the needed steps. The local authorities asked smoke-emitting vehicles, majorly the heavy vehicles, to restrain movements at least for the next few days. In addition to heavy vehicles, cars, stubble burning, steel manufacturing furnaces and brick kilns also contribute to the high pollution levels in the city.

"Coughing, throat infection and irritation in the eyes are common," said Anza Farid, an environmental expert said.

The pollution levels in Abbottabad also saw a huge increase, leading to a similar situation in one of the most famous city in the country.

The thick blanket of smog covered the country as the authorities are fighting a surge in coronavirus-related cases and deaths, The authorities are urging people to stay indoors and wear face masks if they decide to step out for any urgent work.