Guarantee fundamental rights to all citizens: UK Prime Minister to Pakistan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the Pakistani government to "guarantee fundamental rights" to all the citizens of South Asian countries after the matter was raised in the British Parliament.

Johnson said the matter was raised by Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon with Pakistani's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari.

Also read: Pak accepts presence of Lashkar terrorists who facilitated 26/11 in country

The matter was raised after the killing of Mehmood Khan, an Ahmadi in the northern city of Peshawar. He is the 4th Ahmadi to be shot dead in the city. Ahmadi are minorities in Pakistan and their views are considered heretical in mainstream Islam.

A British MP raising the matter of killing said, "We should not ignore humanitarian injustices and plight of persecuted minorities."

Highlighting, "hatred preached in Pakistan, ends up on the streets of Britain" and it is in the "interest of our own security" that British Govt makes it "clear to Pakistan, that state-supported persecution must end. "

India has highlighted the deteriorating situation of minorities in Pakistan multiple times, especially the conversion of minority Hindu, Sikhs, and Christians. Just last week, India summoned a top Pakistani diplomat in Delhi after the management of Holy Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara was given to a body with no Sikh present on it.