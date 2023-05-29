Pakistan avalanche claims 11 lives, includes four-year-old boy

At least 11 individuals, including a four-year-old boy, lost their lives when an avalanche struck a group of nomadic tribe members crossing a mountainous area in northern Pakistan, according to the country's disaster management agency. The tragic incident occurred late on Friday at Shounter Top Pass, situated at an elevation of 4,420 meters (14,501ft), connecting the Astore district of the Gilgit-Baltistan region to the neighboring Kashmir valley.

Also Read | Mysterious! Venice canal stuns locals as patch takes on fluorescent green hue

The bodies of the victims have been recovered, and the injured are receiving medical attention. Alongside the fatalities, 25 others sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Rescue efforts were hindered by severe weather conditions and the remote location of the incident.

Also Read | India secures approval for second hydropower project in Nepal, strengthening bilateral energy cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over the rising incidence of such events in Pakistan, attributing them to the impact of climate change. Pakistan has experienced unprecedented monsoon rains and glacial melting in recent years, placing it among the top 10 countries at risk of natural disasters resulting from climate change.

Sharif called on the international community to fulfill its responsibility in assisting developing countries facing economic challenges arising from the adverse effects of climate change. "Such incidents are rising in Pakistan due to the impact of climate change," Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement.

Watch | Turkey Elections 2023: Erdogan back for another five years × Floods in Pakistan have significant impacts on infrastructure, agriculture, and the livelihoods of people in affected areas. They cause displacement, damage to homes, loss of crops, and even loss of life. Pakistan 2022 floods In 2022, Pakistan experienced a severe monsoon season with heavy rainfall, leading to devastating floods and landslides that had a significant impact on millions of people. All major provinces of the country were affected, affecting approximately 15% of the population.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), even six months after the Pakistani government declared a national emergency, around 1.8 million people were still living in areas near stagnant floodwater that was contaminated.

This number was a decrease from 4.5 million people in January, as shown by imagery from the UN Satellite Centre. While some displaced individuals have begun to return to their places of origin, they continue to face difficult circumstances, as per reports.