Pakistan: At least five killed, dozens injured after bomb blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least five police officers were killed and dozens of others were injured after a bomb targeted a polio protection team in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Monday (Jan 8), said local officials.

"A police truck transporting around 25 policemen for anti-polio campaign duties was targeted by an IED (improvised explosive device)," Anwar ul Haq, a senior government official in Bajaur district, told AFP.

A report by Dawn citing rescue services said around 22 injured people were taken to the Bajaur district headquarters hospital.

The blast took place in Mamund in Bajaur district, an area on the border with Afghanistan which has witnessed a rise in attacks since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Islamist militants, including the Pakistan Taliban have previously killed scores of polio vaccination workers and their security escorts.