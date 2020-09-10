Pakistan: At least 441 new coronavirus cases reported

Pakistan's tally of coronavirus cases reached 299,855 after 441 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

As many as 287,950 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,444 during the period, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Six people have died in the last 24 hours, taking number of fatalities to 6,365, while around 550 people are reported to be in critical condition.

There are 5,540 active COVID-19 patients in the country.

Sindh reported 131,115 cases, Punjab 97,461, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 36,755, Islamabad 15,804, Balochistan 13,227, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,137 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,356 cases.

A total 2,850,121 tests have been conducted across the country, including 25,081 in the last 24 hours.

