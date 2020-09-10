With 95,735 fresh cases, India records highest ever daily spike; tally breaches 44.6 lakh

India on Thursday recorded 95,735 new cases of the coronavirus disease which pushed the overall tally to 44,65,863, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases stand at 9,19,018, while the number of patients discharged from the hospital has reached 34,71,783.

The disease also claimed 1,172 lives in the last 24 hours, which pushed the overall death toll to 75,062, the health ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, a grim global milestone was also reported today as the worldwide toll due to the virus crossed the 9 lakh mark, according to Johns Hopkins tally.

The death toll now stands at 901,050 with 27.7 million total cases and 18.6 million recoveries.

