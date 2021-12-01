Pakistan approves booster shots for healthcare workers, those over 50

Pakistan approved booster doses for health workers including those over 50 and immunocompromised people.

The doses will be given to those who were administered with the vaccine six months ago, a government agency said amid the growing threat of the Omicron variant which has been spreading rapidly worldwide.

The booster doses are set to be administered from December 1. The authorities also sought to check travellers at the airport amid the Omicron threat.

Pakistan had earlier imposed a travel ban on six African countries including Hong Kong as the Omicron variant spread.

The Imran Khan government had imposed a complete ban on inbound and outbound travel from South Africa after it revealed the existence of the Omicron virus variant which had shown several mutations.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) which is the main body that looks into the implementation of COVID-19 policies instructed that exemptions all be allowed for passengers travelling from the restricted countries under only extreme emergency.

However, the passengers will have to undergo testing and produce a vaccination certificate and produce a negative PCR report before boarding the flight including a RAT (rapid antigen test) on arrival.

