Pakistan announces compensation for Christians who lost homes in rioting over Quran burning

Days after blood-hungry Islamists stormed at least 16 churches, the authorities in Pakistan have announced they will offer compensation of $6,800 (Two million Pakistani rupees) for each of nearly 100 Christian victims who lost their homes, according to officials.

Mohsin Naqvi, the interim chief minister of Punjab province took to X, formerly known as Twitter and announced the compensation.

"In solidarity with our Christian brethren , the Cabinet Meeting was held in AEC Church , Esa-Nagri, Jaranwala, symbolising unity and inclusivity. Within 72 hours, two Churches were fully restored," posted Naqvi.

"The Punjab Govt is committed in restoring all other damaged churches. 20 Lakh each will be given to those whose houses were tragically burnt. Insha Allah, this assistance will reach them within the next 48 hours. Together, we stand strong strong," he added.

Naqvi announced the compensation, a day after visiting Jaranwala, the ground zero of the attacks wherein he held a meeting at one of the burned churches in the presence of local priests and residents before. However, the minister did not visit any of the homes that were also damaged during the riots.

What happened in Jaranwala?

The riots broke out after the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran. Two Christian brothers have been accused of the deed.

At the peak of the violence, more than 5000 Islamists gathered in the neighbourhood from other districts. Other smaller mobs spread to narrow alleys ransacking homes.

Clerics from an outlawed Islamist political party - Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) - led the campaign which resulted in the violence, according to residents and government sources.

The TLP has denied this and has claimed that it had joined the police to calm down the situation. According to local police officials, at least 160 rioters have been arrested so far while raids are continuing to arrest a further 450 suspects.

Ever since last week's events, hundreds of terrified Christian residents have fled their homes. Those who have returned can only see destruction and damage everywhere.

Notably, Pakistan's highly controversial blasphemy laws may have been the reason for violence against Christians. Under the law, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death.

(With inputs from agencies)