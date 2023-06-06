Pak top court lawyer killed in Quetta drive-by shooting, Imran Khan blamed

In a drive-by shooting on Tuesday (June 6) on Quetta's Airport Road, senior Supreme Court attorney Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar was fatally shot by armed motorcyclists, according to the police.

While verifying the event, Jamil Shaheed Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Muhammad told the Dawn that Shar was being pursued by unidentified people on three motorbikes while en route to the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

“According to eyewitnesses, he was travelling in his relative’s vehicle,” the official said.

The lawyer died while being taken from the scene to the Quetta Civil Hospital after suffering injuries. Shar was shot 16 times during the attack, according to police surgeon Ayesha Faiz who spoke to the Dawn.

“A post-mortem examination of his body was not carried out due to the family’s insistence,” she said, adding that the bullets Shar sustained on his chest, neck and stomach proved to be fatal.

SHO Muhammad stated that the attack location had been secured by the police and that an investigation was being conducted to identify and apprehend any culprits.

Abid Kakar, the president of the Quetta Bar Association, condemned the killing and announced a full boycott of the BHC and subordinate courts as well as a three-day period of mourning for Shar.

Advocate Shar recently filed a petition with the court outlining the threats against him, according to senior attorney Mir Ataullah Lango. PTI leader Imran Khan blamed Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was "directly responsible" for the death of attorney Shar, according to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar.

He asserted that the targeted death was connected to a treason case, which Tarar stated will be resolved in the next proceedings.

On June 29, Shar filed a plea with the BHC asking for the former prime minister to be tried in accordance with Article 6 of the Constitution. The division bench of the BHC, which included Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rana, heard the appeal.

Advocate Shar had argued that Imran should be convicted under Article 6 since he had advised the president to dissolve the National Assembly in violation of the Constitution.

Also watch | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan blocked from mainstream media Following the original hearing, the BHC bench served notices to Additional Attorney General Rauf Atta and Deputy Attorney General Muhammad Naeem Kasi, instructing them to respond at the upcoming hearing planned for June 7 (tomorrow).

The SAPM said today at a news briefing in Islamabad that Imran "got the lawyer killed to protect himself from the treason case".