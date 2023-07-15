Pak army concerned over militants finding safe havens in Afghanistan
Story highlights
The army's remark comes as it threatened to take an effective response two days after 12 of its soldiers were killed in two separate attacks.
The Pakistan army on Friday (July 14) expressed concerns over militants finding safe havens in Afghanistan. In reference to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the army said it has serious concerns about the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan, the news agency Reuters reported. The army's remark comes as it threatened to take an effective response two days after 12 of its soldiers were killed in two separate attacks.
"Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the security forces of Pakistan," the army said, adding, the involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan was an important concern that had to be addressed.
12 soldiers lost in militant attacks
On Wednesday, the army said that it lost 12 soldiers in militant attacks, including an assault on one of its bases in Balochistan. In the first incident, nine soldiers were killed at the base which was stormed by militants. The army said that all five militants who stormed the base in the early hours were killed in retaliatory fire. Speaking to Reuters, security officials said the militants first hurled grenades into a military mess at the base and then waged a gunbattle lasting several hours.
In a statement, the army said initial attempts by the terrorists to sneak into the facility were checked by soldiers on duty, and in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists were contained into a small area at the boundary of the base
In the second incident, the army said three more soldiers died in an exchange with heavily armed terrorists in the district's Sui province. Two terrorists also died in this exchange.
Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a newly founded terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assault, saying in a statement it would release pictures and videos of its fighters who took part.
(With inputs from agencies)
