Pak army concerned over militants finding safe havens in Afghanistan

The Pakistan army on Friday (July 14) expressed concerns over militants finding safe havens in Afghanistan. In reference to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the army said it has serious concerns about the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan, the news agency Reuters reported. The army's remark comes as it threatened to take an effective response two days after 12 of its soldiers were killed in two separate attacks.

"Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the security forces of Pakistan," the army said, adding, the involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan was an important concern that had to be addressed.

12 soldiers lost in militant attacks

On Wednesday, the army said that it lost 12 soldiers in militant attacks, including an assault on one of its bases in Balochistan. In the first incident, nine soldiers were killed at the base which was stormed by militants. The army said that all five militants who stormed the base in the early hours were killed in retaliatory fire. Speaking to Reuters, security officials said the militants first hurled grenades into a military mess at the base and then waged a gunbattle lasting several hours.