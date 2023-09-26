Over 10 people in Pakistan lose eye sight after being administered with locally made injectible medicine

More than 10 people in Pakistan lost their vision after a locally manufactured injectable medicine to address retinal damage caused severe eye infection.

The incident was reported from several areas of Punjab province, including Lahore and Kasur districts, provincial Health Minister Jamal Nasir said on Sunda (Sept 24).

According to Dawn newspaper, these patients, who were diabetic, were administered Avastin injections. However, the medicine led to severe infections, ultimately resulting in the loss of eyesight of 12 patients, including the brother of senior Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Manzoor and his friend.

Till Tuesday (Sept 26), more than 70 diabetic patients are said to have been affected, prompting the provincial caretaker government to impose a two-week ban on the sale and use of Avastin for ophthalmological treatments. However, it is not known whether all of these 70 have lost vision.

PPP was one of the ruling coalition parties of the Pakistan government that was recently dissolved to pay way for elections. Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the chairman of the party.

A case has been lodged against suppliers of locally manufactured injection Avastin and they are currently absconding, the health minister said, adding that the government has recalled the medicine from the market.

Gravitas: Pakistan army grabs government land to grow crops

'Sale of fake injection stopped'

Nasir further said that dealers were selling counterfeit injections in several parts of the Punjab province. "None of the operatives of the fake injection-selling network has been arrested yet," he said.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on X said that a crucial meeting was held with the health department and doctors to address the blindness cases and an action plan has been devised.

As per the plan, “immediate strict action” would be taken against drug inspectors responsible for the availability of non-sterile injections with a pending inquiry.

He said that the Punjab government would provide free treatment to all the patients and a high-powered inquiry team had been formed for swift investigation.

“The police have been instructed to ensure the arrests of those responsible,” the CM added.

Also read | Pak journalist Imran Riaz Khan reunites with family after going missing for 5 months

He said the Punjab government has formed a five-member committee to probe the loss of eyesight among patients.

Meanwhile, doctors raised concerns over unsterilised injections and called for serious attention to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies)