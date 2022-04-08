'No one can tell India what to do': Pakistan PM Imran Khan praises New Delhi's independent foreign policy

India's foreign policy drew praise from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who commended New Delhi's independent stand on foreign policy matters.

On Friday night, he made the remark during his address to the nation.Imran Khan is now facing a motion of no confidence from the opposition.The no-trust vote will take place on April 9.

India and Pakistan gained independence alongside one another. We couldn't be friends over time.

India, on the other hand, is a fairly sovereign nation.They believe in themselves and their country.Despite various sanctions, India continues to purchase oil from Russia because its people need it.

India is very proud of itself. No superpower can dictate terms to them.

I too, perceive my people's benefit and prioritise it.

Imran Khan made all of these remarks on Friday evening, just hours before a contentious no-confidence vote that will almost certainly result in his dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies)