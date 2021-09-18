No education for girls? Taliban order secondary schools to reopen but only for boys

A recent announcement from Taliban has banned girls from getting secondary education in Afghanistan. The announcement has come in direct contrast with Taliban’s model of ’new and improved’ regime.

As Taliban ordered high schools to re-open for boys, girls were not mentioned in the announcement. The new education ministry ordered all secondary school classes for boys of grade seven to 12 to resume from Saturday.

This announcement came a month after schools were shut following Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, immediately after the former leader Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Since Taliban took control of the country, future and safety of women have been in question, given the previous record of the terrorist organisation.

In its previous regime in Afghanistan, Taliban had barred women and young girls from getting education, working and exercising other basic human rights. However, this time, Taliban have claimed that women will be allowed to study and work, and will not be tortured like the last regime.

A previous announcement had allowed young girls to attend universities but on the condition that they will have to cover their face and all body parts. In addition to this, universities were also instructed to segregate classrooms as per gender and only allow female teachers to teach girls. In cases female teachers were not available, only older men of ‘good character; could temporarily fill in for classrooms of women.

Girls have also been instructed to leave the educational institutions and surrounding areas five minutes prior than men, to make sure no woman comes in contact with men, which will help boys avoid temptations.