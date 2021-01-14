No boundary talks during Nepal FM's visit as India sends out subtle message

In a subtle message ahead of the India Nepal joint commission meeting (JCM) on Friday, Delhi has made it clear that boundary issues will not be discussed.

Asked if boundary issues will be discussed, the ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said," Our position on the boundary issue is well known. Let me say that the JCM and boundary talks are separate mechanisms"

This is the first high-level visit from Kathmandu in over a year and comes in the backdrop of India Nepal row over the new map issued by the Oli government. The new Nepali map showed Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as Nepali territories drawing the ire of New Delhi which dismissed the "Unjustified Cartographic Assertion'.

Pointing out the agenda of the meet, Srivastava said, "The Joint Commission is an important mechanism that provides the opportunity of reviewing at a high level the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership and providing political guidance to further enhance the special and unique ties that we enjoy."

Adding, “We look forward to constructive discussions on the numerous sectors that encompass our bilateral agenda."

Procurement of COVID vaccine is expected to be high on the agenda, with Kathmandu keen to get 20% or around 12 million doses of Covid vaccine from India. The high-level visit comes even as last year saw 3 high-level visits from Delhi to Nepal. These include the visit of India's intelligence chief, followed by the Indian army chief, and then by the visit of the foreign secretary.