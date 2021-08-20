Nick of time: Ex-UK commando evacuates wife in nearly empty plane as thousands struggle to flee Afghanistan

A former Royal Marine commando, Paul "Pen" Farthing explained to Sky News his journey to Kabul airport so that he could help his wife Kaisa evacuate.

She boarded a C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft as she made her way to her native Norway. She was flown in what appeared to be an almost empty plane, while thousands waited in the airport chaos to leave the country.

Farthing expressed despair that some planes are not even fully loaded with passengers due to the continuing chaos at the airport.

Aircraft are taking off from the airport every hour "regardless of whether they're full or not...People can't get in, they cannot get into the airport," Sky News quoted him as saying.

"We are going to leave people behind, that is an absolute given...This is an absolute screw-up of an evacuation. We are going to be watching some absolutely horrific scenes."

He expressed anger at the Western governments and despaired at the "terrifying, absolutely terrifying" situation in Kabul.

Thousands of people have been waiting desperately at the Kabul airport to get a chance at moving out from the country. Some have even lost their lives while making an attempt to escape.

People have flooded the Hamid Karzai international airport as there have been reports of people clinging to the top of aircraft to get out of Afghanistan.

In a desperate attempt, 640 Afghans flew in US cargo plane, just to get miles away from their country, which has now been taken over by Taliban.

While people are struggling to get out of the country, this couple managed to make their journey in the dark to avoid the huge crowds of "at least a couple of thousand people" that are forming outside the airport each day.

"Going at night obviously has its own hazards - it was the choice of two evils and thankfully it paid off," he was quoted by Sky News.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mr Farthing shared an image of the empty plane.

Kaisa is on her way home! BUT this aircraft is empty…scandalous as thousands wait outside #Kabul airport being crushed as they cannot get in Sadly people will be left behind when this mission is over as we CANNOT get it right

On seeing the image, people were angered and questioned the situation.

"This situation is scandalous, this must never be repeated, i truly dont think the government and high knobs truly assess what is going on at ground level and the minute by minute stress of what Pen and his team face,Pen needs action NOT airy fairy words that sound right," wrote a person in the comment section.

Mr @BWallaceMP why is this plane leaving Kabul without passengers? Please for goodness sake, give us a good reason...why?!

Great news that Kaisa is on her way home! Desperately sad that planes are taking off empty because people just can't get into the airport.

Mr Farthing also managed to get his pregnant country manager and her young son to the airport "very, very early this morning before other people had come out to make their own attempt".