Live: Afghanistan crisis-Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn secure users' accounts amid Taliban takeover

The Taliban swiftly conquered Afghanistan as the US and other foreign troops withdrew, surprising even their own leaders and leaving power vacuums in many places.
Protests have flared in the city of Jalalabad and in Paktia province, also in the east.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who said on Tuesday he was the "legitimate caretaker president" after President Ashraf Ghani fled, wrote on Twitter: "Salute those who carry the national flag and thus stand for the dignity of the nation."
When in power from 1996-2001, the Taliban severely restricted women's rights, staged public executions, and blew up ancient Buddhist statues. They were ousted in a 2001 US-led invasion.
Aug 20, 2021, 09:09 AM
More than 18,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport since the Taliban took over the Afghanistan capital, a NATO official told Reuters on Friday.
However, crowds continued to throng outside the airport, desperate to flee, said the official, who declined to be identified. The Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday.
Aug 20, 2021, 09:04 AM
Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn said this week they had moved to secure the accounts of Afghan citizens to protect them against being targeted amid the Taliban's swift takeover of the country.
Human rights groups have voiced concerns that the Taliban could use online platforms to track Afghans' digital histories or social connections. Amnesty International said this week that thousands of Afghans, including academics, journalists and human rights defenders, were at serious risk of Taliban reprisals.
Aug 20, 2021, 08:31 AM
Aug 20, 2021, 08:27 AM
Aug 20, 2021, 08:26 AM
Aug 20, 2021, 08:25 AM
UN humanitarians have said that the relief crisis in Afghanistan is deteriorating rapidly, with 12.2 million people acutely food insecure.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said 735,000 people returned to the country this year from Iran, Pakistan and other countries and are in urgent need of humanitarian aid.
"Humanitarian needs are expected to deteriorate further in the second half of the year due to drought. Some 12.2 million people are already acutely food insecure and the majority of those will be further affected by drought," it added.
Aug 20, 2021, 08:00 AM
G7 foreign ministers urged the international community on Thursday to unite in its response to the crisis in Afghanistan to prevent it from escalating, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.
Aug 20, 2021, 07:56 AM
Kurt Campbell, the White House's top Asia adviser, declared last month that a historic change in US foreign policy was afoot, one that would shift US focus away from the Middle East to Asia, where China's growing might has cast shadows over Washington's allies.
"It will be painful, in all likelihood. We'll see some real challenges in places like Afghanistan," Campbell told an Asia Society webinar, a blunt assessment of what since has come to pass as the Taliban's swift takeover of the country has sparked a humanitarian crisis.
Aug 20, 2021, 07:34 AM
The UN cultural agency has called for the preservation of Afghanistan`s cultural heritage in its diversity and in full respect of international law.
This statement comes a few days after the Taliban blew up slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari`s statue in Bamiyan, a grim reminder of the destruction of Bamiyan Buddhas in 2001.
"Afghanistan is home to a wide range of rich and diverse heritage, which is an integral part of Afghan history and identity, as well as of importance for humanity as a whole, that must be safeguarded," the UNESCO statement said.
This includes sites such as the Old City of Herat, the UNESCO World Heritage sites of the Minaret and Archaeological Remains of Jam and the Cultural Landscape and Archaeological Remains of the Bamiyan Valley, as well as museums like the National Museum in Kabul.
Aug 20, 2021, 07:33 AM
Aug 20, 2021, 07:28 AM
The Taliban called on Afghanistan's imams to urge unity when they hold their first Friday prayers since the Islamist group seized control of the country, as protests against the takeover spread to more cities on Thursday, including the capital, Kabul.
Several people were killed when Taliban militants fired on a crowd in the eastern city of Asadabad, a witness said. Another witness reported gunshots near a rally in Kabul, but they appeared to be Taliban firing into the air.
Aug 20, 2021, 07:27 AM
Aug 20, 2021, 07:26 AM
-In the last 24 hours: 2,000 people evacuated
-Since August 14th: 7,000 people evacuated
-Since the end of July: 12,000 evacuated
There are currently 5,200 troops on the ground and the airport is secure and open.
Aug 20, 2021, 07:26 AM
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said the US government is "laser focused" on the potential for a terrorist attack in Afghanistan by a group like ISIS-K, a sworn enemy of the Taliban.