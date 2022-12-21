Nepal: PM Sher Bahadur Deuba elected leader of Nepali Congress Parliamentary party

Sher Bahadur Deuba, the prime minister of Nepal and president of the Nepali Congress, won the parliamentary party (PP) leader election on Wednesday, defeating his main rival, party general secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa, by a margin of 39 votes, according to officials. They asserted that Deuba, 76, received 64 votes while Thapa, 45, only received 25. The party's 89 parliamentarians, in all, cast votes.

With the triumph, Deuba, 76, might serve as the next prime minister after the Nepali Congress won the most votes in the November 20 general elections.

In the recently concluded general elections, the party won 89 seats in the House of Representatives, including 57 in the first past the post system and 32 in the proportional representation voting system.

Also read | Armed guards stop women from entering universities following Taliban ban on higher education for females

On 22 December, according to sources in the parliamentary office, the newly elected members of the House of Representatives (HoR) will take their oaths.

Direct voting was employed to elect 165 of the 275 members of the House of Representatives, while the proportional electoral method was used to elect the remaining 110 members. To put to rest the protracted political unrest in the Himalayan nation, elections were held for the HoR and seven regional assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies)