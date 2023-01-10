Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ wins vote of confidence with landslide majority

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ led coalition government finally got the stamp of approval from the parliament after winning the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Tuesday with a thumping majority.

Out of 275 lawmakers present during the voting, 268 voted in favour of the government, while two were against it.

The House of Representatives has 89 lawmakers from the Nepali Congress, 79 lawmakers from UML, while CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist) and Rashtriya Swatantra Party have 32, 10 and 20 members, respectively. Janamat Party has 6 members, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party 4 and Nagarik Unmukti Party 3 members in the parliament.

The 68-year-old Nepal’s leader will lead an 11-party coalition. His Maoist Centre party is the third biggest party with 32 seats. It will govern with the support of other parties including, principally, the Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party with its 79 seats.

Prachanda and KP Sharma Oli have singed a deal to govern the country on a rotational basis. He will govern the state for half of the scheduled five-year term.

Dahal was earlier in a pre-poll alliance with the Nepali Congress, but he quit later on after the party refused to back him for the premiership.

In a speech to lawmakers, Prachanda noted that "there is dissatisfaction among people with our work".

"I stand here to reverse this," he said, promising to work for stability and economic progress, as well as a "pro-Nepal" foreign policy of "balanced, trustworthy and friendly" relations with all countries including giant neighbours China and India.

Prachanda was sworn in as the prime minister on December 26 last year under article 76(2) of the Nepali Constitution under which any parliamentarian enjoying the support of the House in a hung scenario commands majority and proves it in the House within a month of the appointment.