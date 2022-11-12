Nawaz Sharif receives diplomatic passport. Is he returning from exile to Pakistan?

Three-time former prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif is on the precipice of returning to the country. Reportedly, Sharif has been issued a five-year diplomatic passport after receiving clearance from the ministry of foreign affairs.

The announcement comes at the time when his younger brother and current Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is in London to meet him after taking a detour from the COP27 summit, currently underway in Egypt.

"Mian Sahib (Nawaz Sharif) is coming, failure is destined for Imran Khan," PM Shehbaz Sharif told reporters in London.

As reported extensively by WION, Sharif has been in a self-imposed exile in London since 2019 after getting convicted in corruption cases.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018 in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case. Later, he was charged in Avenfield properties reference where he was sentenced to 11 years in prison and fined $9.4 million.

In 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended his sentence and allowed Nawaz to go abroad for medical treatment. Subsequently, he went to London on November 19, 2019, and since then, never returned.

Sharif, who has been in London since has been looking to make a comeback for a long time. The whispers surrounding his return started growing earlier this year when senior party leaders said Sharif will be back on Pakistani soil by September.

Nawaz's presence is expected to boost the fortunes of PML-N as the party leaders think that his presence is necessary to stop Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. The PTI chief has the public sentiment by his side ever since the failed assassination attempt on him. Thus, Shehbaz is looking to bring in the big guns.

Reportedly, the Nawaz-Shehbaz duo has already started making the moves. On Friday, the two brothers met in London and discussed the appointment of the next army chief.

“There are speculations (in the media) that the appointment of army chief has been decided during Nawaz-Shehbaz meeting. In this regard, there was discussion (between them) but the decision will be made after consultation and once the constitutional process starts," tweeted Defence Minister Asif Khawaja, informing about the meeting.

The appointment of the army chief in Pakistan is a big deal as the army rules the coup-prone country from behind the curtains.

While a democratic regime sits in Islamabad at all times, it is the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi where the big decisions are taken and instructed to the executive.

