Nawaz Sharif expected to return to Pakistan by September or October, says PML-N leader

Rana Sanaullah, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), revealed on Tuesday that party supremo, Nawaz Sharif, was confident about general elections being held in the south-asian country in February next year.

Appearing on Geo News show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath,' Sanaullah said "He (Nawaz) is sure that elections will take place in February. Delimitation of constituencies has to be completed before then, and it will be completed by December."

Nawaz Sharif return to homeland

As per Dawn, Pakistan's former interior minister Sanaullah also said that since the elections are expected in February, it would be appropriate for Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan around September or October this year.

Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan in November 2019 to seek medical treatment in London after being convicted in a corruption case. However, despite his absence, he remains a significant political figure in the nation and is facing multiple legal cases in Pakistan.

Upcoming elections and Pakistan

Last week, Nawaz Sharif's younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, announced that he intends to return to Pakistan in September. He reportedly plans to lead the PML-N's election campaign and, if the party secures victory, assume the role of prime minister for a fourth term.

Rana Sanaullah reiterated Shehbaz Sharif's statement during his appearance on the Pakistani news channel. He also claimed that the establishment wants to hold the elections within the constitutionally mandated timeframe of 90 days following the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) on August 9 — merely three days before the end of its term.

As per the Pakistan Constitution, if the assembly completes its full term, elections are to be conducted within 60 days. However, in the case of premature dissolution, which has occurred here, this period is extended to 90 days. This indicates that elections should be held in November.

Nevertheless, the completion of the country's first-ever digital census this month has introduced complications. The requirement for a fresh delimitation of constituencies due to the updated population figures is expected to delay the elections.

Talking to Dawn, a senior Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) official confirmed that the commission was "now legally bound to go for fresh delimitation, which would take at least four months". This indicates that elections may be pushed to March or April 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)

