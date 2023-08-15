Pakistan former PM Imran Khan’s nephew arrested

Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan’s nephew was arrested from Abbottabad city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, his father said.

Hassan Niazi, who is a lawyer by profession, was allegedly picked up on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday from his friend's place.

He had moved there a couple of days ago in order to avoid arrest, Daily Pakistan news outlet reported quoting sources.

“13th and 14th night at 11.30 pm apparently the police and people dressed in plain clothes have arrested,” his father, Hafeezullah Niazi, who is a prominent media personality, said on social media ‘X’.

“It is feared that he will have to be kept in the penitentiary for two or three days and the aim is to divert the attention of the media and the courts. What is to be gained from this? The state's frustration is palpable,” he said in another post on Aug (15).

Hassan’s detention comes at a time when the ruling government and the military is cracking down on members of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 violence that involved attacks on private and public installations including Lahore's Corps Commander's House, called Jinnah House.

Hassan, a proclaimed offender

Hassan, along with Imran Khan’s two sisters, was named as an offender by a court in a case related to the vandalism of the Jinnah House.

Hassan was earlier arrested on March 26 for attacking police officers and causing chaos near the Judicial Complex in G-11, Islamabad.

He was arrested moments after a judicial magistrate in Quetta had granted him bail against a surety bond worth Rs100,000, following a bail plea filed by the PTI's lawyer forum.

Also read | Video | Pakistanis in anger after Burj Khalifa does not display their flag

Pakistan saw unprecedented anti-government protests following the arrest of Khan, 70, by paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case on May 9. Khan was later released on bail.

Crackdown on PTI members

Meanwhile, Khan is spending his time in jail after he was declared guilty on August 5 by a trial court in the Toshakhana case for concealing details of state gifts.

The 70-year-old leader was sentenced to three years in prison and was soon arrested and taken to the Attock Jail in Punjab province.

Also read | UN asks Taliban to reverse its course on treatment of Afghan women

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar also disqualified the cricketer-turned-politician for five years, effectively ending his prospects for taking part in the elections slated for November this year.

(With inputs from agencies)