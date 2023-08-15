Video | Pakistanis in anger after Burj Khalifa does not display their flag

Pakistanis congregated in Dubai, UAE near Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made structure in the world, were left disappointed after their country's flag was not displayed on the building. The southeast Asian country celebrates its Independence Day on August 14 and hundreds of Pakistani tourists had gathered at the place in hopes that the building will carry their flag.

Over the years, Burj Khalifa has become popular for displaying dazzling light shows on important days. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a lady could be heard saying that a 'prank' had been played on the Pakistanis, after Burj Khalifa remained devoid of the green, white colour and crescent moon - the elements of the Pakistani flag.

The clip shows Pakistani nationals waiting with baited breaths for the flag to turn up. However, much to their disappointment, the flag was never projected, even as the clock ticked past midnight.

"The time is 12:01 am now and Dubai officials informed that Pakistan's national flag won't be displayed on Burj Khalifa. This has become our status now. Pakistanis are raising slogans here but Pakistan's flag won't be displayed on Burj Khalifa. So sad, a prank has been played on Pakistanis," the lady could be heard saying.

A Pakistani lady narrates, How Pakistan flag didn't show up on Burj Khalifa on their Independence day

Netizens who watched the video had varied opinions on the situation with some poking fun at the situation while others criticising the constant need for validation that some sought.

"I'm honestly impressed by her honesty," said one user, while another added, "Pakistanis in Dubai were disappointed as Burj Khalifa didn't show Pakistani Flag on Independence Day. Does showing of flag in Burj Khalifa change anything? People from both side of the border thinks showing something on Burj Khalifa & Times Square is a great achievement."

Pakistani flag comes up

Notably, it was only after the video went viral that the Pakistani flag was finally displayed on the building. Late on August 14, the Instagram page of Burj Khalifa posted a video of the building, wrapped in the Pakistan flag.

"#BurjKhalifa lights up to celebrate The Islamic Republic of Pakistan’s Independence Day. Wishing the people of Pakistan a day filled with pride, unity and prosperity as you celebrate the rich heritage and achievements of your great nation. May the future hold even greater success and happiness for all Pakistanis. Happy Independence Day!" read the caption of the video.

Pakistan became a new, independent country after India was split into two, following the departure of British imperialists. While Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14, India celebrates it a day later on August 15.

(With inputs from agencies)