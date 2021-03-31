Myanmar's deposed leader Suu Kyi is healthy, claims lawyer

Aung San Suu Kyi, the deposed leader of Myanmar is reportedly in good health after a military coup ousted her administration on February 1. Until now, no details about her well being were made available to the public. One of her lawyers said that Suu Kyi appeared to be well in a video meeting.

The Novel laureate has been in military custody and reportedly wanted to meet lawyers in person, and did not want to have a full-fledged discussion on video call under the supervision of police, her lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters.

The 75-year-old was arrested on February 1 and faced charges of illegally importing six handheld radios and for flouting coronavirus protocols. She has also been accused of bribery by the military. The junta has repeatedly claimed that Suu Kyi’s November election victory was manipulated, while the country’s election commission said that the vote was fair.

Also read: Ethnic groups in Myanmar mobilising against army

By Wednesday, over 521 civilians had lost their lives to the violence amid protests against military rule. On Saturday alone, the military had shot down 141 protesters, marking the bloodiest day for Myanmar yet, as per the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Also read: US orders non-essential diplomats in Myanmar to return: State Department

On Tuesday, eight people were killed in continuing protests. Currently, the conflict between ethnic insurgents and the military has also taken off. Many people are fleeing the country hoping to find refuge in neighbouring countries.