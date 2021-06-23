Myanmar: Facebook promotes violent content against coup protestors, study reveals

As Myanmar locals struggle to get their freedom back, the social media platform, Facebook, is reportedly promoting content that incites violence against Myanmar’s coup protestors.

According to a recent investigation carried out by the rights group Global Witness, it was found that Facebook recommends content that violates its own policies. The investigators found out that if someone likes the Myanmar military’s fan page, which has no recent posts related to violence, Facebook starts suggesting violent content.

Some of the posts that came up quite a lot were posters of people with the caption ‘wanted’. Investigators found an image of a young woman with the caption ‘wanted’ and the poster also offered a bounty of $10 million to find her 'dead or alive'. She is believed to be a participant of the group that burned down a factory after the military crackdown.

"This girl is the one who committed arson in Hlaing Tharyar. Her account has been deactivated. But she cannot run," some of the captions read.

It was also observed that several posts being promoted by Facebook’s suggestion algorithm include content that glorifies the Myanmar military and its violent actions, promotes misinformation and fake or incorrect data.

Facebook claims the staff is closely monitoring the issue and has taken action on content, pages, or groups that are breaking the rules set up by the social media platform.