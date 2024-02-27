PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz becomes first woman CM in Pakistan, calls it 'victory of every woman'

Maryam Nawaz, a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and the daughter of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Monday (Feb 26) became the first-ever woman Chief Minister of a province in the country.

Maryam, who was elected to head the Punjab province, called it "honour" for every woman in the country. Her election to head the country's most populous province also hints at her future as the post has long been a stepping stone to becoming the country's prime minister.

Maryam, the 50-year-old senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, took oath as the Punjab Chief Minister at a ceremony at the Governor House in the presence of her father Nawaz Sharif and uncle Shehbaz Sharif.

The election was boycotted by the opposition Sunni Ittehad Council party backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

She secured 220 votes in the 371-seat provincial assembly, the Punjab assembly speaker said as he announced the results.

Khan and his associates claim that the national elections on February 8 were rigged against them, although the country's election body denies this.

"HISTORY MADE! Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes oath as Punjab's FIRST EVER female Chief Minister! A giant leap for Pakistan," her party said in a post on X.

During her speech, Maryam also said that she didn't want to take "revenge" against her political rivals who jailed her along with members of her family, including her father.

In a veiled reference to former Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and former Supreme Court chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, she said, "I neither have a feeling of revenge or vengeance and my journey includes my arrest, my father's arrest, my mother’s passing away."