Maldives: President Muizzu faces big snub, delivers parliamentary address to empty Opposition benches
The governments of India and Maldives on Feb 2 agreed to a phased replacement of the Indian military personnel posted in the South Asian archipelago.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's address to the South Asian archipelago nation's parliament opened to empty opposition benches as two main opposition parties, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats boycotted newly-elected president's statement.
Maldives President Muizzu addresses largely empty seats as opposition MDP, the democrats boycotts the address https://t.co/FN9asibdaM pic.twitter.com/jNJAziOtgf— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 5, 2024
Former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's MDP has not revealed why they are skip the presidential address.
The Democrats, however, have pointed to the re-appointment of three ministers into Muizzu cabinet rejected by parliament as reason behind their boycott.