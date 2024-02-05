Maldives: President Muizzu faces big snub, delivers parliamentary address to empty Opposition benches

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's address to the South Asian archipelago nation's parliament opened to empty opposition benches as two main opposition parties, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats boycotted newly-elected president's statement.

Maldives President Muizzu addresses largely empty seats as opposition MDP, the democrats boycotts the address https://t.co/FN9asibdaM pic.twitter.com/jNJAziOtgf — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 5, 2024 ×



Former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's MDP has not revealed why they are skip the presidential address.