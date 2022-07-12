Long queues in Sri Lanka, as fuel supplies resume after weekend of tumultuous anti-government protests

Long queues formed at filling stations and community centres across the capital, Colombo, on Monday, thronged by thousands of weary residents, as limited fuel and gas supplies have resumed in parts of Sri Lanka after a weekend of tumultuous anti-government protests over the economic crisis. Fresh supplies came as a relief for a city on edge after months of shortages of fuel, food and other basics, as reported by BBC.

Sri Lankans have endured months of medicine and food shortages and electricity blackouts while fuel stations have run out of petrol and diesel despite pleas to Russia and others for discounted oil. Unofficial inflation rates are second only to those of Zimbabwe, making many goods -- if they can be found -- too expensive for many people to afford. The United Nations has warned that Sri Lanka is facing a dire humanitarian crisis, with millions already in need of aid. More than three-quarters of the population had reduced their food intake due to the country's severe food shortages, the UN says.

Last week, cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced a two-week halt to all fuel sales except for essential services to save petrol and diesel for emergencies. Most shops were closed Sunday, with the situation expected to worsen when banks and offices reopen on Monday. Desperate people were seen trying to flag down the few vehicles on the road hoping for a ride.

Later, Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa flees his official residence in Colombo with the assistance of troops, shortly before demonstrators storm the compound, and he is taken to an undisclosed location offshore. Footage from inside the residence shows jubilant protesters jumping in the pool and exploring its stately bedrooms. Wickremesinghe's residence is set on fire. Police say he and his family were not at the scene. Rajapaksa later offers to step down on July 13, parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana says in a televised statement.

(with inputs from agencies)



