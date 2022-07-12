Indigo levies 'cute fee' on passengers, netizens find it hysterical

Several passengers were left confused after they notice that IndiGo had levied them a 'cute charge' on their airline tickets. Twitter user Shantanu shared the price breakup of his ticket fare to bring the internet's attention to a certain component in his ticket which was called the "cute fee".

Shantanu shared the price summary and wrote, “I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought @IndiGo6E would start charging me for it.’ His tweet triggered an array of reactions. While some tried to explain what this component was all about, others played along.

I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ would start charging me for it. pic.twitter.com/L7p9I3VfKX — Shantanu (@shantanub) July 10, 2022 ×

CUTE stands for 'Common User Terminal Equipment', which is a fee charged to passengers for their use of metal detectors, escalators, and other equipment/ facilities in the airport. It is a charge levied by the Airport Authority of India and is quite common.

Twitteratis had hilarious reactions to his tweet,

Sanjib Chakravorty tweets, "I knew I was always ahead of time! 😂 This time 9 years"

I knew I was always ahead of time! 😂 This time 9 years#CuteCoincidence pic.twitter.com/7Ta5Z9CCn7 — Sanjib Chakravorty (@isanzc) July 11, 2022 ×

Aditya Sharma tweets on the same lines lamenting why his tweet never went viral.

Jab mene ye tweet kiya tab viral kyu nhi hua 😭😭 https://t.co/qyG5n5CR7x — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) July 10, 2022 ×

Tomal Duttaroy tweets, "Didn’t the airline reply “psst, share with us the PNR in a DM and we shall get an executive talk to you about your cuteness”?"

Didn’t the airline reply “psst, share with us the PNR in a DM and we shall get an executive talk to you about your cuteness”? — Tomal Dattaroy (@brishtirnuri) July 10, 2022 ×

Shantanu later tweeted, "Ok this seems to have attracted a lot of attention overnight. Thanks to all those trying to educate me about what “cute” stands for. And a moment of silence for those trying to disabuse me (by abusing me) of the notion I’m cute. Sorry for your miserable childhood guys."

