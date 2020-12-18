India planning surgical strike against Pakistan, says foreign minister Qureshi

After four years, Islamabad is still living in the fear that another Indian surgical strike is about to take place.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi couldn't stop himself from voicing it during his ongoing tour to the UAE.

Qureshi at a press conference said: "I have learnt through our intelligence sources, they have picked up this information that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan. This is a serious development and I also have knowledge that they have tried to seek approval from important players who they consider to be their partners."

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane had travelled to Saudi Arabia and the UAE earlier this month.

Qureshi met UAE's foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan on Thursday and the Pakistan foreign minister discussed Kashmir during the meeting. Reports say Qureshi once again peddled lies about human rights in Kashmir.

The Emirates has halted the issuance of new visas to Pak citizens over security concerns which is a massive setback for Pakistan's struggling economy since foreign remittances from expats in the UAE are life-savers for Islamabad.

The Sheikhdom has cut Pakistan's lifeline and the visa issue is yet to be resolved.

Meanwhile back in Pakistan, Imran Khan is now cracking down on the Pashtuns. The Peshawar police have arrested Muhammad Ali Wazir and several other leaders of the "Pashtun Tahafuz movement". They have been accused of severe criminal offence making derogatory statements against the Pakistan government.