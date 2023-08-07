Imran Khan's lawyers to challenge his 3-year jail term; demand confinement in 'B-class' cell for now

Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan's legal team is set to challenge his three-year jail term after the cricket star-turned-politician was sentences by a court for illegally selling state gifts when he was in the office.

Khan has been disqualified from participating in national elections for the next five years.

The ex-international cricket icon was apprehended at his residence on Saturday and on corruption charges he asserted in a video message are politically motivated.

Khan's legal team denied access to Attock Jail

Khan's legal team has been reportedly denied access to him at Attock Jail, located on the outskirts of historical Attock city, approximately 60 kilometers (40 miles) west of the capital, Islamabad.

Petitions seeking power of attorney for Khan are being filed in both Islamabad and Lahore High Courts on Monday, which would empower his lawyers to contest his conviction.

Also read | Pakistan general election to be delayed by new census

Additionally, a petition has been submitted requesting his confinement in an 'A-class' cell, known for providing more comfort and often reserved for VIP inmates. It has been reported that Khan is currently confined at a 'B-class' cell at par with other offenders.

Being convicted of a criminal offense disqualifies individuals from participating in Pakistani elections. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Sunday that the parliament is likely to be dissolved on Wednesday, a few days prior to its natural term conclusion.

Pakistan elections: Expected timeline

This prospective dissolution would grant the incoming interim government until mid-November to conduct an election.

However, speculations about potential delays have emerged due to the recent release of the nation's latest census data.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, in a statement to a local television channel, highlighted that the new census would make the redrawing of constituencies, potentially leading to a polling delay of up to two and a half months.

Also watch | Will Pakistan conduct elections this year?

Khan's three-day arrest and detention in May, related to the same case, triggered significant violence as his supporters rallied in the tens of thousands, clashing with law enforcement and targeting army's installments.

But since May 9, a robust crackdown by the authorities which included the detainment of numerous PTI supporters has substantially curtailed his influence on the streets, despite his enduring popularity.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE