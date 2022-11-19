Imran Khan virtually addresses followers; urges them to reach Rawalpindi by 26 November to end the Azadi march

Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in his virtual address has urged his followers and the wider population to join him in Rawalpindi, where he plans to end the "Haqeeqi Azadi Long March."

The situation in the South Asian nation is critical as the populace has been urged to travel to Rawalpindi, the base of the potent Pakistani military.

The PTI's lengthy march will end in the twin cities when the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government is expected to choose the next Army chief.

Imran Khan reiterated in his speech that Pakistan as a country can be kept united only by a political party and not the military. He also praised India's foreign policy, saying that India stands firmly against US restrictions on buying oil from Russia stating it is their decision for the welfare of their people, while Pakistan's current government is dependent on the US and cannot make its own decisions. With regards to the Toshakhana case, Khan showed his intent to file a case either in the US or in Dubai as he was unsure of getting justice in a Pakistani court.

چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف @ImranKhanPTI نے 26 نومبر کو عوام کو راولپنڈی پہنچنے کی کال دے دی۔ #نکلو_حقیقی_آزادی_کیلئے pic.twitter.com/i4jWQLi3YS — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 19, 2022 ×

Imran Khan requested that all participants in the long march at Rawat arrive in Rawalpindi on November 26 in a video message on Saturday . As convoys headed by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and General Secretary, Asad Umar draw close to the twin cities, the erstwhile ruling party has also contacted the capital government to ask permission to conduct the demonstration in the federal capital.

The second stage of the PTI's long march started on Saturday from Rawat to Rawalpindi, according to former information minister and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry. The final stage has arrived, he said, urging activists to stay ready for the anti-government march.

