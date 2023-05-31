Imran Khan refuses to appear before JIT in Jinnah House attack probe

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chief Imran Khan refused to appear before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the May 9 attack on Lahore's Jinnah House on Tuesday, citing grave security threats as the reason.

Khan was to appear before the JIT at 4 pm but instead, sent a written response through his lawyers saying he had very limited time to respond to the summons he received a day before from the probe committee.

"Given the severity of the security threats, unnecessary exposure can be avoided, apart from court hearings," he wrote in his response.

"There are now reports from credible sources of another attack during public appearances in joining investigation," he added.

Khan urged the probe team to conduct further questioning in the case at his Zaman Park residence instead of asking him to come to the headquarters.

“I am available in person at Zaman Park or absolutely willing to join the investigation through the method of video conferencing,” said Imran, adding, “Other than court hearings, I have not left my residence due to the severity of security threats."

ALSO READ | PTI chief Imran Khan names his 'replacements' in case he is arrested or disqualified Imran pleads his innocence The probe body being led by Lahore DIG Investigations Kamran Adil had ordered Khan to appear in person at the Investigations Headquarters, Qila Gujjar Singh in Lahore.

Imran pleaded his innocence saying he was in the 'illegal' custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) when the violent incidents took place on May 9. The former prime minister, however, maintained that he was fully cooperating with the investigation agencies despite the registration of a large number of “false” cases against him. The Jinnah House vandalism After Imran's arrest by the Pakistani Rangers outside Islamabad High Court on May 9, a legion of his supporters staged an attack on the Corps Commander's house, also known as the Jinnah House in Lahore. Images and videos of the video quickly went viral on social media platforms and showed Imran's loyalists resorting to anarchy to protest against the arrest.

Notably, one of Imran's loyalists, Khadija Shah has been named as the prime suspect and mastermind of the Jinnah House vandalism. Shah is a famous fashion designer who has founded women’s clothing brands “Elan” and “Zaha". She is considered one of the biggest supporters of Imran.

(With inputs from agencies)