‘Hopefully...one day’: Pak foreign minister Bhutto bats for normal ties between New Delhi and Islamabad

Underlining that Pakistan's relations with India have not been 'moving forward' as one hoped for, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that is expecting day both the countries bury the hatchet and return to normal ties.

His comments came at the annual Pakistan Breakfast session in Davos, organised by Pathfinder Group and Martin Dow Group on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022, reports PTI news agency.

“That day will have to come. That day we will unlock our full economic potential, and all will share the fruit of prosperity,” Zardari was quoted as saying.

His response came while talking about various steps required to unlock Pakistan’s economic and trade opportunities, including with its various neighbours.

“I hope that day will come in my lifetime, when we are able to resolve the conflicts in our region and that day, we will be able to unlock our full growth potential,” he said while talking about numerous conflicts in the neighbourhood of his country.

Bhutto batted for more robust trade relations will of its neighbours, including India.

“We have not been able to maximise our trade with China. Our relations with India have obviously been not moving forward, but one day we will get to the position where international institutions will come to ensure the international order.

“Definitely, there will be a day when we will be able to engage with our neighbour to the east, not just diplomatically but also economically,” he said.

The foreign minister said the best way forward on domestic and international levels is to leave aside political bickering and explore and unlock his country's huge untapped potential.

"We can demonstrate domestically and internationally that Pakistan is a functioning state… willing to help itself and then the international community will also understand our potential and help us grow further," he said.

