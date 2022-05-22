Imran Khan praises India for reducing fuel prices, defying 'US pressure'

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday praised India for reducing fuel prices. He lauded India for not buckling under "US pressure" and buying discounted oil from Russia. Imran Khan claimed that when he was in power, his government was working out such a solution with the help of an independent foreign policy.

He slammed Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led government for "running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin".

"Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses. This is what our govt was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy," Imran Khan tweeted while retweeting an information about reduction of the petrol and diesel prices in India.

Indian government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and Diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

Imran Khan, during his last days in office had claimed that there was 'foreign conspiracy' to oust him. He had even named the US. Pakistan government under current PM Shehbaz Sharif is in a damage control mode with the US with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari travelling to the country.

Imran Khan said "Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs" bowed to the external pressure forcing a regime change, and "are now running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin."

