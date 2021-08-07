Heavy fighting continues between Afghan govt forces, Taliban in Sheberghan  

Sheberghan, which is the capital of northern Jawzjan province, is witnessing heavy fighting for second day as Taliban takes over some key areas, including the provincial prison, a TOLOnews report said.

On Saturday morning, a video was released by the Taliban, which showed prisoners escaping Jawzjan prison.

In the city, some key areas remained contested for last 24 hours. The provincial governor’s compound was first taken over by Taliban on Friday, then retaken by Afghan forces and sources said the insurgent group recaptured it, the municipality building and the Jawzjan prison.

The Afghan Government security forces are being supported by public forces loyal to Junbish-e-Milli or the National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan, which is led by former vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum.

Around 150 members of the public uprising forces, which are loyal to Junbish and led by Commander Ali Sarwar, have arrived in Sheberghan to help other forces on the ground against Taliban, said Sayed Shamsuddin Sadat, a Junbish-e-Milli senior member.

The fighting has also intensified in Panjsad Family, District 1, Jawzjan city where house of Dostum is located, said sources.

Yar Mohammad Dostum, Dostum’s son, is currently leading the public uprising forces in their fight against the Taliban in the city.