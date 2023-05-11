'Given injection to kill me slowly, no bathroom access': Imran Khan alleges torture by authorities

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, who has been sent to an eight-day custody of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB), informed a court during a hearing that he fears for his life and that the current Shehbaz Sharif government in the country was trying to take his life inside the jail.

Khan told the court that he was afraid of meeting the same fate as Maqsood Çhaprasi', a key witness in the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif, who died last year.

As per a death certificate issued by Emirati authorities, Maqsood ‘Chaprasi’ died of cardiac arrest in June 2022 in the UAE. However, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed doubts about the nature of his death and called for an autonomous investigation into it.

As per Pakistani media reports, Imran Khan claimed in court that he was being heavily tortured and wasn't being allowed to use the washroom for 24 hours. He also said that the authorities will try to kill him because of his stand against the current regime, as reported by DNA.

Imran Khan said in court, “I have not been to the washroom in 24 hours.” He further added, “They give [you] an injection, and [you] slowly die."

As per AFP reports, Imran Khan’s lawyer Afzal Marwat said that the Khan was in “good spirits” but had complained of being struck on the back of the head and leg by paramilitary forces who arrested him earlier this week. Al-Qadir case Imran Khan is accused of a number of violations across Pakistan, including corruption while serving as Pakistan's prime minister. Khan has been arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, the Islamabad Police announced on Tuesday.

The matter is linked to the founding of Al-Qadir University. Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other PTI party leaders are alleged to have committed wrongdoing with regard to the Al-Qadir Trust, formed to back the university. The issue concerns an alleged agreement between his government and a real estate magnate that cost Pakistan's struggling economy $50 billion.

In order to establish the Al-Qadir University and provide "quality education" in the Sohawa Tehsil of Punjab's Jhelum area, Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and his close aides Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan established the Al-Qadir Project Trust, reported India Today.

Later, in 2019, Bushra Bibi signed a memorandum with the private real estate firm Bahria Town in order to accept donations from them. The trust later acquired land measuring 458 kanals, 4 marlas, and 58 square feet from Bahria Town as part of their agreement.

However, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Imran Khan worked out the division of the land and transferred 240 kanals of the donated land in the name of Farah Gogi, a close friend of Bushra Bibi.

According to Sanaullah, the value of this land had been underestimated and Khan obtained his part in the name of the institution. He further said that the previous PM sought to cover up the matter.

The scam was brought to light when the Pakistani media noted that the trust received 180 million Pakistani rupees even though the documents showed expenses of just 8.52 million Pakistani rupees. Additionally, they questioned why the institution was charging students if it was recognised as a trust.

Imran Khan and a few other ministers are said to have "adjusted" the $50 billion that the British National Crime Agency (NCA) gave to the government, according to a GeoNews report.

Additionally, it is alleged that the PTI leaders received illicit advantages in the form of more than 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the construction of Al Qadir University.