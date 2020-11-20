Gilgit-Baltistan sees continued protests over elections

Protests are taking place in Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir for more than 4 days. Pakistan has carried out assembly elections. India has already slammed the elections held in illegally occupied territory.

The protests started after initial result of the elections. Pakistani opposition is leading these people into the protest. Opposition leaders are claiming that the mandate has been stolen.

The elections were held on November 15 for 23 seats of 3rd legislative assembly in Gilgit-Baltistan. Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party is said to be leading in eight to nine seats. Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party has bagged two seats. Two seats have gone to Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)

The final result is still not known, the election authorities say it will take more time. But Opposition says the outcome will be a foregone conclusion. It claims election officials are making backdoor attempts to make PTI attain a majority.

An unverified image of Gilgit-Baltistan election commissioner Raja Shahbaz meeting PTI minister is being widely circulated. The Opposition leaders are hinting at foul play.

The election commissioner has reiterated the polls were transparent. But this hasn't found many takers.

Meanwhile, another news that made waves in Pakistan was 'blasphemy activist' Khadim Hussain Rizvi's death. Rizvi was the chief of Tehreek-I-Labbaik Pakistan, a radical islamist party. Rizvi was a notorious political figure.

He was infamous for protesting any reforms to Pakistan's ultra-conservative blasphemy laws. He was last seen in an anti-France rally in Lahore. His party says he died of fever a severe chest pain.