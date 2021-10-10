Ghani's ex-bodyguard ready to give proof of ex-president fleeing with bags of cash

When former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on August 15, people not only criticised him but also alleged that he ran away with Afghan’s money.

Now, Ghani’s ex-bodyguard has claimed that he not only saw the former President flee the country with bags full of cash, he also has video evidence to prove his claims.

"I have a [CCTV] recording [from the palace] which shows that an individual at the Afghan Bank brought a lot of money to Ghani before he left," the bodyguard told Daily Mail.

Brigadier General Piraz Ata Sharifi was in charge of the daily security of Ghani. Sharifi, however, was left behind in Afghanistan when the former president flew away in a chartered flight.

As Sharifi is being hounded by Taliban now, he has made some shocking revelations about the former president’s last flight from Afghanistan.

Ghani, as per the guard, had someone transfer money from the Afghan Bank to two big bags. He was also, reportedly, carrying a gun to kill himself in case the Taliban militants caught him before he could flee the country.

"This money was supposed to be for the currency exchange market. Each Thursday, the dollars were brought for that purpose. Instead, it was taken by the president. Ghani knew in the end what would happen. So he took all the money and escaped," he added.

General Sharifi said he was waiting for Ghani at the Defence Ministry on August 15, but was suddenly told over a phone call that instead of meeting him at the ministry, Ghani chose to go to the airport and fly out of the country immediately.

"The Defence Minister had also fled. So had my boss. So had all of Ghani's close family and entourage," he revealed.

He felt betrayed as the former president and his boss left him alone and without any protection in the Taliban rule. General Sharifi, now, has a bounty on his head as he has been forced to move underground after Ghani abandoned him. "If the Taliban come here, I will kill myself. If they capture me they will kill me anyway," he said.