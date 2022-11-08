Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams FIR in his assassination bid, calls it 'farcical'

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, slammed the First Information Report (FIR) that was filed by the Punjab province in the case regarding the assassination bid against him as "farcical".

Taking to his official Twitter account, Imran wrote that on the issue of the FIR, his lawyers will give the position of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's position.

"All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state & my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation. Today the nation has awakened, understood & risen," he added.

Imran also said that "in support of my message of justice, freedom & national sovereignty. When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle. Our peaceful.protests & dialogue are only for Pakistan's Haqeeqi Azadi".

Last week, the former Pakistan PM escaped a life-threatening incident when he was shot in the leg two to three times at a political rally and Khan's response came after an FIR against the incident was registered on Monday.

It was registered after the country's apex court issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab Police. Earlier, the Pakistan Supreme Court issued an order to the IG of Punjab Police, Faisal Shahkar, to file the FIR of the gun attack on the PTI chief. He was also ordered to submit a report within 24 hours.

The prime suspect Naveed was arrested on the spot and has been nominated in the case registered under various charges. However, PTI leaders rejected the FIR, terming it a "mockery of the law and the top court's order."

WATCH | South Asia Diary: Assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Pakistan-based media outlets quoted former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry as saying that if the FIR doesn`t include the three accused nominated by Imran Khan, then it is not more than a piece of paper.

"For the future of Pakistan the doors of PTI are open to all democratic loving forces to join our struggle for Justice, rule of law & freedom from foreign subservience - our goal of Haqeeqi Azadi," Imran had tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.