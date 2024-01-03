Former Pakistan finance minister Sartaj Aziz passes away at 94; tributes pour in

Former Pakistan finance minister Sartaj Aziz has passed away in Islamabad aged 94. On Tuesday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced Aziz's demise, describing him as a stalwart, true icon, and towering figure.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mr Sartaj Aziz. A stalwart, a true icon and a towering figure! His contributions to the nation and towards the party will never be forgotten," wrote the party in a post on X.

Citing state-run Radio Pakistan, Dawn reports that Aziz held senior positions at the Ministry of Finance and the Planning Commission, where he played a crucial role in shaping economic policies that "steered Pakistan through crucial eras".

During his political career, Aziz served as the deputy chair of the Planning Commission of Pakistan, member of the federal cabinet as the de facto Minister for Foreign Affairs, a Federal Senator and the National Security Advisor.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, expressing sorrow, noted that Aziz lived "a rare life of courage, dignity, and integrity; a life worth celebrating."

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar praised Aziz as an experienced politician and a great asset to the nation.

Inna lilla he wa inna elahe rajaon Sartaj Aziz Sahib passed away this evening in Islamabad. He lived a rare life of courage, dignity, and integrity; a life worth celebrating. He contributed and accomplished much; excelling at everything that he did. To all of us who worked…

He also said that Aziz contributed and accomplished much in his life.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said Aziz was a veteran of the Pakistan movement and said he was a "great asset" to Pakistan. He emphasised that Aziz's "services for the nation will always be remembered."

اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّآ اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ

Mr Sartaj Aziz has passed away. He was a veteran of Pakistan movement & great asset for the nation. He will be missed very much. His services for the nation will always be remembered. I had honour of working with him very closely and… pic.twitter.com/am70fOP5KK — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) January 2, 2024 ×

Conveying his "deep" sorrow, Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani described Aziz as an "iconic figure who served Pakistan selflessly with exemplary dedication".

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون۔

Deeply grieved to learn of the sad demise of Sartaj Aziz Sb. A thorough gentleman, he was an iconic figure who served Pakistan selflessly and with exemplary dedication. He will always be remembered for his intellectual prowess, integrity, and kindness. — Jalil Abbas Jilani (@JalilJilani) January 2, 2024 ×

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi paid tribute to Aziz, acknowledging his crucial role in the "development of Pakistan" and his unforgettable services in resolving the country's economic problems.

نگران وفاقی وزیر اطلاعات مرتضیٰ سولنگی کا سابق وزیر خزانہ سرتاج عزیز کے انتقال پر اظہار افسوس



نگران وفاقی وزیر اطلاعات کا سرتاج عزیز کے اہل خانہ سے دلی تعزیت اور ہمدردی کا اظہار



سابق وزیر خزانہ سرتاج عزیز کے انتقال کی خبر سن کر دلی افسوس ہوا، مرتضیٰ سولنگی



سرتاج عزیز ایک سیاسی… pic.twitter.com/4R8bEXP4aa — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) January 2, 2024 ×

Former Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted Aziz's "immeasurable" contributions to Pakistan and exemplary commitment to the PML-N.

A celebrated national icon, one of the most brilliant policy makers, a dear friend, ally, advisor, and brother to Mian Mohammad Nawaz sharif , uncle Sirtaj Aziz has sadly passed away. His contributions to Pakistan are immeasurable and his commitment to PMLN, exemplary . He was… pic.twitter.com/z2OkVRKUyB — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 2, 2024 ×

(With inputs from agencies)