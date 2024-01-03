LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Former Pakistan finance minister Sartaj Aziz passes away at 94; tributes pour in

Lahore, PakistanEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Jan 03, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
main img

During his political career, Aziz served as the deputy chair of the Planning Commission of Pakistan, member of the federal cabinet as the de facto Minister for Foreign Affairs, a Federal Senator and the National Security Advisor. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mr Sartaj Aziz. A stalwart, a true icon and a towering figure! His contributions to the nation and towards the party will never be forgotten," wrote the PML-N party in a post on X

Former Pakistan finance minister Sartaj Aziz has passed away in Islamabad aged 94. On Tuesday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced Aziz's demise, describing him as a stalwart, true icon, and towering figure. 

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mr Sartaj Aziz. A stalwart, a true icon and a towering figure! His contributions to the nation and towards the party will never be forgotten," wrote the party in a post on X.

×

Tributes pour in for Sartaj Aziz's passing

Citing state-run Radio Pakistan, Dawn reports that Aziz held senior positions at the Ministry of Finance and the Planning Commission, where he played a crucial role in shaping economic policies that "steered Pakistan through crucial eras".

trending now

During his political career, Aziz served as the deputy chair of the Planning Commission of Pakistan, member of the federal cabinet as the de facto Minister for Foreign Affairs, a Federal Senator and the National Security Advisor.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over Aziz's death, extending condolences to his family. 

×

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar praised Aziz as an experienced politician and a great asset to the nation. 

×

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, expressing sorrow, noted that Aziz lived "a rare life of courage, dignity, and integrity; a life worth celebrating." 

He also said that Aziz contributed and accomplished much in his life.

×

Also read | Pakistan: Imran Khan’s party to approach election tribunals against poll disqualification

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said Aziz was a veteran of the Pakistan movement and said he was a "great asset" to Pakistan. He emphasised that Aziz's "services for the nation will always be remembered."

×

Conveying his "deep" sorrow, Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani described Aziz as an "iconic figure who served Pakistan selflessly with exemplary dedication".

×

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi paid tribute to Aziz, acknowledging his crucial role in the "development of Pakistan" and his unforgettable services in resolving the country's economic problems. 

×

Former Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted Aziz's "immeasurable" contributions to Pakistan and exemplary commitment to the PML-N.

×

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Moohita Kaur Garg

“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.” – Albus Dumbledore (J. K. Rowling)

An avid Harry Potter fan, Moohita wholeheartedly believes that words do, in fact, hold inexhaustible magic, which is why she chose journalism. She enjoys writing about science, technology, politics and trending news topics and tweets at @MoohitaKaurGarg.

RELATED

Nepal set to destroy 4 million Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines, 2.5 years after buying them from China

Pakistan: 21 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants connected to various attacks arrested

Bangladesh: Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus convicted of violating labour laws