Exclusive: As Sri Lanka set to run out of power in 24 hours, minister says ready to import fuel

Sri Lanka's present fuel inventories, according to authorities at the Ceylon Electricity Board, will last until Tuesday morning, which is less than 24 hours away.

Officials are scheduled to meet tomorrow in what appears to be a last-minute effort to examine fuel procurement strategies to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply.

Speaking to WION, Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila said if the Ceylon Electricity Board needs fuel continuously, it must provide US dollars to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.

Minister Gammanpila stated that, in light of the country's current dollar problem, the CPC is having major challenges earning $400 million every month in order to secure an appropriate supply of fuel stocks for transportation and other businesses.

He said the Ministry of Energy informed the CEB three months ago that if they require fuel for power generation, they should inform them in advance.

However, according to the Energy Minister, the CEB informed the CPC on the 11th of January that they required diesel from the 13th of January.

Minister Gammanpila said the CPC does not possess additional stocks of diesel to supply at such short notice.

The Minister said if the CEB provides dollars, the Ministry of Energy is prepared to import and supply the required stocks of fuel for power generation.

