EU report highlights misinformation campaign against India during Maldives presidential elections

The European Union (EU) report on the Maldives' presidential elections held last year has highlighted the disturbing trend of misinformation orchestrated by the ruling party, the People's National Congress (PNC). The EU Election Observer Mission (EOM) pointed out instances of derogatory language and anti-Indian sentiments used by PNC during the campaign for the elections last year.

The report, released on the 9th of this month, reveals that online disinformation played a significant role in spreading false narratives, potentially swaying public opinion and influencing the election process. The report said, "The EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) observers noted instances of derogatory language, directed towards the president, on the side of PPM-PNC. Their campaign included anti-Indian sentiments, based on fears of Indian influences and anxiety regarding the presence of Indian military personnel inside the country. This theme was subject to multiple online disinformation attempts".

President Mohamed Muizzu leads the People's National Congress (PNC), whereas Abdulla Yameen, the founder of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), whose supporters, played a prominent role in spearheading an anti-India campaign leading up to the Maldives Presidential election.

A notable revelation from the report is that 58% of the misleading election-related content monitored during the campaign originated from the online media outlet Dhiyares. This media platform played a crucial role in amplifying the disinformation, contributing to the potential sway in public opinion.

"In the campaign period, disinformation, amplified by online media, potentially swayed public opinion and, amid heightened political activity, presented the potential to influence the election process," the report highlighted.

In a specific example, which was not in the report but is widely known is that just days before the September 9 elections, on September 7, the co-founder of Dhiyares.com, Ahmed Azaan circulated a fake letter attributed to India's External Affairs Minister regarding the Maldives Coast Guard Harbour project. The Indian High Commission swiftly clarified on social media that the letter was a fabrication, condemning the act as a "malicious attempt to malign and disturb India-Maldives relations."

"The EU Election Observation Mission has recommended Maldives develop mechanisms to establish a dedicated fact-checking platform in the Maldives to verify information and combat disinformation and ensure corrections when false information is spread," emphasized the report.