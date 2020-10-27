Eight killed, 70 kids injured in a blast in seminary in Pakistan's Peshawar

Eight persons killed and 70 kids were reportedly injured when a blast went off inside a seminary in capital city Peshawar of Pakistan's northwest region.



The bast was reported near a Madrasa at the Dir Colony of Peshawar. Children and Maulavis (instructors) are among the victims as the blast took place when the classes were underway at the religious school.

The injured have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital and another medical facility where the condition of several of them is stated to be critical.

"The blast took place in a madrassa where unknown people had planted explosives in a plastic bag," a police officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak with media. Children were among the dead, he added.

A spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital nearby said it had received seven dead and 70 wounded patients, many with burns suffered in the blast.

The police and rescue teams have reached the crime scene and launched the rescue operation.

Last month, five people were killed and two others injured in a blast in the Akbarpura area of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

