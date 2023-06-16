ugc_banner

Earthquake tremors shake Bangladesh and India's northeast

Guwahati, IndiaEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Jun 16, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

The epicenter of the earthquake is reported to be inside Bangladesh Photograph:(Agencies)

Story highlights

Earthquake tremors were felt in India's Assam state's Guwahati and parts of country's northeastern region.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Bangladesh, India's Assam state and parts of country's north eastern region on Friday morning at 10:16 AM (Indian Standard Time). The epicenter of the quake is reported to be inside Bangladesh. More details are awaited.

The intensity of the quake was recorded at 4.8 on the Richter scale. 

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.

