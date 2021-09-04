'Don't waste bullets', Taliban instruct militants to stop shooting in air after 2 Afghans die

In a rare instruction, Taliban leaders have ordered their militants not to open fire in form of celebratory gunfire, as it has led to death of several locals.

Taliban militants have been happily engaging in celebratory gunfire in Kabul to mark their victory over the US troops.

The order has come after two people were killed and at least 12 people were injured due to a similar celebratory airfiring. When militants heard rumours about Taliban’s victory over the anti-Taliban resistance, some members open fired in the air to celebrate the news. However, it resulted in people getting injured and killed.

However,m later the leader of the anti-Taliban resistance denied the reports and stated that his fighters are still fighting the Taliban militants.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid took to Twitter to urge his militants to stop the violent celebrations right away. Addressing to his militants as 'Notable Mujahideen in Kabul and across the country', he said, "Avoid shooting in the air and thank God instead. Weapons and ammunition are in your hands, no one has the right to waste them. Cold bullets are more likely to harm civilians; So don't shoot unnecessarily," the tweet read.

کابل ښار او ټول هیواد کې د مجاهدینو د پام وړ:

له هوایي ډزو څخه جدا ډډه وکړئ او پر ځای یې د الله تعالی شکر اداء کړئ.

ستاسي په لاس کې وسله او مرمۍ بیت المال دي، هیڅوک یې د ضائع کیدو حق نلري.

سړې مرمۍ عامو خلکو ته د زیان اړولولو قوي احتمال لري؛ نو بناء بې ځایه ډزې مه کوئ. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) September 3, 2021 ×

Mujahid told his fellow terrorists that such casual airfiring also results in wastage of ammunition, which the Taliban does not encourage.

Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15 as the former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, leaving locals on their own. Since then, Taliban have taken over the whole country, with the Panjshir Valley being an exception, and are also in the final stages of announcing their new government.